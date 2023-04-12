TWO cops have been arrested for dumping their baby four years ago after their separation.

Constable Samunderu Muchazepi and his ex-wife, Constable Agnes Khoza, who are both in the Support Unit, were detained at Ruwa Police Station under RRB 5523039.

Sources told H-Metro that the two separated in 2019 when their baby was one year eight months.

Cst Muchazepi took the baby to Mabvuku Police Station and allegedly claimed that he had found the child dumped.

“Khoza separated from Muchazepi sometime in 2019.

“When she was deployed in Zvishavane, she left the baby in Samunderu’s custody.

“At the end of her tour of duty in Zvishavane, Khoza returned to Harare.

“Since then, the two could not give a satisfactory explanation about the whereabouts of their child.

“This raised suspicion that they might have murdered the child and concealed the death since no one knows where the child is, including their relatives.

“No report of a missing person was made by the two, so they were arrested on suspected murder charges,” said the source.

hmetro