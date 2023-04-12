Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s envoy and ambassador-at-large Uebert Angel, a self-styled prophet exposed in Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling, money laundering and corruption revelations, will speak out today on the scandal.

He will do so through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

Apparently, Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling investigation Gold Mafia is reaching a climax with Episode 4 dropping today.

The much anticipated episode promises to be more dramatic and revealing.

Meanwhile, from there its denouement and reviews will follow to rate the news film which shocked the public in Zimbabwe.

The Aljazeera documentary on corruption and money laundering in Zimbabwe which took two years to put together has implicated President Mnangagwa’s allies.

Apparently, the government has succumbed to pressure and spoke against the ‘Gold Mafia’ after having remained mum in the first place.

