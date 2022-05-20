ZRP Spokesperson Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a fatal road traffic accident (RTA) which occurred at Sigaro Farm Nyabira on 19 May 2022 at around 0900 hours.

Two people died while three others were injured when a Nissan NP300 pick-up with four passengers on board burst its front right tyre and veered off the road before overturning. It then landed on its right side.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a murder case in which Kefasi Humbasha (62) died on 18/05/22 whilst admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital after he was attacked by unknown assailants on 14/05/22 along Delport Road, Sunway City Industrial Area, Epworth.

In yet another matter, ZRP is investigating a suspected case of murder in which the body of a male adult was found lying in a maize field with a deep stab wound on the chest, along a footpath between Entumbane and Richmond suburbs, Bulawayo near the railway line.

Zwnews