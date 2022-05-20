Zimbabwe’s leading funeral services concern, Nyaradzo Funeral Services has publicly commented on the mutilation scandal following reports that the family of the deceased Patricia Mhizha has been accusing them of abusing the corpse of their relative.

The mutilation scandal came to light after the Mhizha family, who have refused to bury their relative until police investigations on who abused Patricia’s body are over, discovered that the lower lip of her corpse had been cut off while the right side of her nose had also been disfigured.

In their response to the mutilation allegations, Nyaradzo said collaborative efforts were already underway between their company, the Mhizha family, the place of initial care, the police, and the forensic pathology unit in the pursuit of ascertaining the facts of the unfortunate occurrence.

We publish the full text of the statement from Nyaradzo Funeral Services below:

PUBLIC STATEMENT On the 15th day of May 2022, we transferred into our care from a government hospital mortuary in Zvishavane, the body of one female deceased who had passed on at a private medical centre in Zvishavane, albeit with lower lip and nose lacerations. Collaborative efforts are underway between ourselves, her family, the place of initial care, the police as well as the forensic pathology unit to ascertain the facts of this unfortunate occurrence. We would like to reassure our clients and the public at large that we appreciate their concern wherein such sensitive matters occur, and affirm our commitment to following all procedural requirements applicable to issues of this nature, to the satisfaction of all parties concerned. We remain committed to providing professional end of life services, attending to each and every client’s needs in order to ensure a dignified send-off for our dear departed.

The Mhizha family claims that Patricia’s body was intact when it was handed over to Nyaradzo from the mortuary.

Zwnews