In light of the continued cash challenges bedeviling the Municipality of Redcliff, the local authority has made public its plans to repossess over 800 residential, industrial and church stands due to non-payment of monthly instalments.

The beneficiaries of the stands have since been given a 30-day ultimatum to settle their dues or risk having their stands repossessed, council said in a public notice.

According to the local authority, three quarters of the stands (714) which are set to be repossessed are from the high density suburbs, Engelbrecht medium and low density suburb have 103 stands, Stoneclare suburb (16), Rennin (nine), Torwood infill (six), service industry and light industry (12) and there are four church stands.