In light of the continued cash challenges bedeviling the Municipality of Redcliff, the local authority has made public its plans to repossess over 800 residential, industrial and church stands due to non-payment of monthly instalments.
The beneficiaries of the stands have since been given a 30-day ultimatum to settle their dues or risk having their stands repossessed, council said in a public notice.
According to the local authority, three quarters of the stands (714) which are set to be repossessed are from the high density suburbs, Engelbrecht medium and low density suburb have 103 stands, Stoneclare suburb (16), Rennin (nine), Torwood infill (six), service industry and light industry (12) and there are four church stands.
“Notice is hereby given that in terms of the Urban Council Act Chapter 29.15 that the Municipality of Redcliff intends to repossess the listed stands for non-payment of monthly instalments. Beneficiaries are therefore given thirty (30) days from the date of this notice to pay all outstanding amounts failure to which council shall repossess the stands Without Further Notice,” reads the notice from Town Clerk, Gilson Chakauya’s office.
Meanwhile, Redcliff Mayor Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva said stand owners with grievances should approach council to make payment arrangements.
“We are only enforcing the law to repossess the stands and nothing else. We are also approaching business premises and corporates for them to clear their rates. … and the affected ones have 30 days to clear up the arrears. The law does not allow someone to build a structure without making full payment of the stand,” he said.
Zwnews