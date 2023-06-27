President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Angola to attend the African Union Quadripartite Summit of the East African Community (EAC), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He was seen off yesterday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport senior government officials led by Vice President, Dr CGDN Chiwenga who is the Acting President.

The summit is expected to see member states try to find home based solutions to local challenges.

Apparently, ECCAS has been designated a pillar of the African Economic Community (AEC), but formal contact between the AEC and ECCAS was only established in October 1999 due to the inactivity of ECCAS since 1992 (ECCAS signed the Protocol on Relations between the AEC and the Regional Economic Communities in October 1999).

The AEC again confirmed the importance of ECCAS as the major economic community in Central Africa at the third preparatory meeting of its Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in June 1999.

Zwnews