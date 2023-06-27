The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says all acts of torture should be criminalised and perpetrators arrested.

In its message to mark the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, which falls on 26 June, ZLHR said perpetrators of torture should face the full wrath of the law.

On 12 December 1997, by resolution 52/149, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 26 June the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, with a view to the total eradication of torture and the effective functioning of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The term ‘torture’ means any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person for such purposes as obtaining from him or a third person information or a confession, punishing him for an act he or a third person has committed or is suspected of having committed, or intimidating or coercing him or a third person, or for any reason based on discrimination of any kind, when such pain or suffering is inflicted by or at the instigation of or with the consent or acquiescence of a public official or other person acting in an official capacity.

Zimbabwe has a long history of politically motivated acts of torture allegedly being carried out by state security agents.

Zwnews