THE suspect in the murder of a patron at a pub in Harare on Saturday night is the brother of the businesswoman who owns the joint.

He was arrested yesterday and is expected to appear in court today.

Calisto Murawo, the brother of Belinda Murawo, is the suspect in the brutal assault which left a man dead and a family grieving.

He is said to have fatally assaulted David Matambo who had tried to prevent him from confronting his wife whose car had scratched the vehicle of a fellow patron.

She was reversing her car on her way home.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested one suspect in connection with murder and he was detained at Harare Central Police Station,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

“The suspect was reported to have attacked a man by stamping on his throat at a bar in Belgravia.

“The now deceased was reported to have been coming from his farm when he entered the bar.”

Impeccable sources told H-Metro that the suspect escaped to his rural home, after committing the offence, but he was advised to return and face justice.

“He escaped, but when he got to his home, he was advised to return and hand himself to police.

“He returned and handed himself over to police,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the Matambo family is gathered at David’s family house in Kuwadzana 5.