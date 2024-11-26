A 17-year-old Harare mum and her mother connived to sell a newly-born baby for US$180 in a chilling case of illegal adoption which highlights the darkness of that underworld.

The mother of the child’s name has been withheld although she used the name Nobuhle Sibanda in the stinky deal.

Her mother’s name is Evelyn Zisengwe.

In January 2024, the two connived to sell Nobuhle’s nine-month baby to Dion Tore, a dealer in the underworld whom they had met on a WhatsApp group called Sora ne Miti.

The three have since been arrested and yesterday they appeared in court to face human trafficking charges.

Tore arranged a scan confirming a baby girl at nearly eight months and conspired with a nurse at Sally Mugabe Hospital for an early delivery.

Sibanda gave birth prematurely on February 25 and handed her baby to Tore on March 5 at Harare Hospital.

Tore faked a death record claiming the baby had died. Between May and August, Tore sent Zisengwe US$180 via Ecocash.

H Metro