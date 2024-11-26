Music legend Leonard Karikoga Zhakata is yet to accept or reject Toyata Fortuner token of appreciation from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo recently honored the music legend, together with Mechanic Manyeruke and Olivia Charamba who have already collected their gifts.

Meanwhile, Zhakata who is believed to be one of the richest Zimbabwean musicians is yet to give a statement on Chivayo’s gesture of goodwill.

Apparently, the decision taken by Zhakata for now has gotten Zimbabweans talking others saying he should not accept the gift, alleging that the donation is tainted. They say certain gifts will ruin one’s integrity and good reputation built for years.

Bheki Ndlovu vowed that Zhakata will reject the gift:

“Zhakata won’t take it.”

Chivayo who is said to be politically connected is accused of making money through dirty deals like corruption.

uPhakama Mthwakazi mocked and blasted Manyeruke for accepting the gift:

“Money stolen from government coffers is used to buy gifts for prominent Zimbabweans who gladly receive these gifts with a smile. No ethics, no morals.”

Another netizen Denzel Madhiba chipped in:

“Ko tinonamatira kuti Mwari varambe achiwedzera mbavha? Kuti irambe ichibira vanhu kuti ipe vanhu vainoda. Zimbabwea is a crime scene.”

Desmond Muchadei:

“I hope Mai Charamba rejects this rubbish. Unotengera mukadzi weumwe murume mota kuti uratidze chii.”

However, others said there is nothing wrong in accepting the gifts.

James

“I don’t see anything wrong with her acceptance of a gift that is said to be an appreciation of her talent.

Zvekuzoti Wicknell anowanepi mari is a conversation for different people. Anti corruption unit etc.”

Herbert Mate:

“Thank you Sir

Mwari anopa vanotambanudza maoko kunyanya. Keep the fire burning. Muchatendwa nashe.”

