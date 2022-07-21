Susan Mutami has produced pictures of herself in President Emerson Mnangagwa’s office when ED was still Zimbabwe VP.

Early this week, Mutami shocked the nation when she said she had sex with the President.

Posting on her social media platforms Thursday, the controversial socialite said she would reveal more images of her and Mnangagwa.

She posted:

Citizens I’m going to post a few pics that I need u to keep kuitira pandinenge ndichitaura story yangu munge mune reference as well. @hbanhire can u please do me a huge favor and dig up @edmnangagwa old office pics when he was the VP of Zimbabwe. Am also going to address the twins issue tomorrow and the Musanhi issue as well. We have a lot to talk about. The first picture is of my son seated in @edmnangagwa chair in his office and that was on the 28th of July 2017 @1140am and next to him is his PA of more than 30yrs Magna Muganhiri. The ones where I’m wearing my mask are my first ultrasound pics of Sabhuku.

