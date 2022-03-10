Goromonzi West legislator Energy Mutodi says Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa is gaining popularity in the country because of fights between the old and young in ZANU PF.

Chamisa is fronting a new party the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) after dumping the MDC shells a month ago.

The youthful politician has addressed well-attended rallies in Harare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, and Gweru.

Writing on Twitter, he said Zanu PF needs to embrace new ideas if it is to stay long in power.

‘’Nelson Chamisa is gaining popularity because the Zanu PF old guard is fighting its own young men and women.

‘’My passionate plea is for Zanu PF to embrace its young people, take in new ideas, and remain in power beyond 2023,’’ he said.

Responding to Mutodi, self-styled journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the old guard in Zanu PF cannot be saved with the infusion of new ideas because they are crooks.

‘’Good afternoon Dr. Energy Mutodi @energymutodi. Musavhundutse tsuro yedu please.

‘’The old men in Zanu PF are corrupt crooks. They won’t be saved in 2023 by binging in young corrupt crooks!

‘’A crook is a crook! You can’t replace Obert Mpofu with Tagwirei, they are all crooks!

Politics is not a popularity contest

However, Tinamate Midzi responded argued with Mutodi’s view on the effectiveness of Chamisa’s popularity.

He said the late Morgan Tsvangirai was more popular than the late Robert Mugabe but failed to take power.

‘’Politics is not a popularity contest. Haisi Rhumba iyi. Politics is taking power; the ultimate goal is State.

‘’If popularity takes one to State House, surely MT (Morgan Tsvangirai) was popular. More popular than Bob (Robert Mugabe) at one time, but akasara ne popularity yake nyika ichitongwa,’’ he said.

Mutodi’s views come at a time when there are reports that there are fierce factional fights rocking Zanu PF following elections for its lower structures.

The party has also accused G40 members who are mostly living in exile of destabilising the party in a bid to make a return.

Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere have often been pointed as kingpins in the alleged plot. -Open Parly Zw