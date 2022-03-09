The City of Harare is issuing 100 000 summons to rates defaulters who are expected to either pay up in full or negotiate payment plans.

Meanwhile, the Pomona Waste to Energy project between City of Harare and Geogenix of Netherlands has been signed at Munhumutapa Building.

Work is expected to start immediately with promises that within 45 days there would considerable progress on the ground.

On another note, the local authority will soon tender for the lease of some of its ablution facilities to individuals, companies or consortia.

“The state of the facilities requires capital injection for them to be usable. There is virgin land as well for the development of new facilities,” says the local authority.

Zwnews