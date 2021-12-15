Bus crew, passengers robbed of cash; valuables along Harare-Chirundu highway

The Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 14 December 2021 at about 1830 hours at the 325 km peg along Harare – Chirundu Road.

Five unknown male suspects robbed a CAG bus crew and the passengers onboard, who were travelling to Chirundu, of their cash amounting to USD 19 050, R2 000, ZWL $690 and K1 137, and other valuables.

The suspects who were armed with an unknown firearm boarded the bus in Karoi pretending to be genuine passengers.

Meanwhile, the police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

As the festive season approaches members of the public are always urged to be wary at home or when traveling.

Zwnews