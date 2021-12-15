Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Mary Chiwenga collapsed, crashing her head against concrete steps, as she was leaving Magistrate Courts today.

She was helped back to her feet and out of the court where she’s on trial for fraud and misrepresentation over claims she secretly planned to upgrade marriage.

Mary is accused of making actions that violated the Marriages Act, at the time her husband was sick.

Meanwhile, prosecutors struggled for the great part of the day to shield her husband’s testimony from the eye of the public.

Apparently, magistrate Lazini Ncube is tomorrow expected to make a ruling on application.

Zwnews