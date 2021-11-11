President Mnangagwa dates Gokwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Gokwe North were he is launching the National 2021/22 Pfumvudza /Intwasa Programme.

Pfumvudza is a crop production intensification approach under which farmers ensure the efficient use of resources on a small area of land.

Pfumvudza/ Intwasa farming concept saw the country recording a bumper harvest last season and was introduced to climate proof the agriculture sector.

The concept has also been introduced in the cotton farming sector, with 520 000 households targeted for the pilot project.

Meanwhile, there has been allegations that the Pfumvudza programme has been politicised.

Like many other help or aid programmes it is said that anyone known or perceived to be a member of the opposition have been left out.

However, President Mnangagwa is on record saying the programme is not being run on politial affiliation grounds.

Zwnews