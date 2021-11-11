FW de Klerk, the last president of apartheid South Africa and a key actor in the country’s transition to democracy, has died.

He was 85.

The FW de Klerk Foundation’s spokesperson Dave Steward confirmed his death to News24 on Thursday.

“The former president died earlier this morning at his home in Fresnaye after his struggle against cancer.

“He is survived by his wife Elita, two children Susan and Jan, and his grandchildren.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially announce arrangements.

News24