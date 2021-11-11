On 09 November 2021 police detectives in Bulawayo arrested Benard Shoko (32) in connection with a murder case he committed in Kadoma on 08 November 2021.

The suspect struck the victim, Innocent Fosho (34) with a burning log after an argument over meat while braaing.

According to police, the victim succumbed to the injuries on 09/11/21 whilst admitted at Chegutu Hospital.

In a related case, Police in Esigoni are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Admire Sibanda of Sibanda village Gokwe, in connection with a case of murder.

The suspect struck the victim, Abel Chinondo (23) with an iron bar on the forehead after an argument.

The victim had refused to accommodate the suspect in his shaft while illegally panning for gold at Pretorious Mine, Esigodini on 04 November 2021.

