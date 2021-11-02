A female learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged 16

Police are investigating a case of suspected murder, in which a 15-year-old secondary school girl died during a fight over a boyfriend.

The deceased was fighting with another learner, aged 16, on Friday last week in Nkayi.

According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Monday, the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife during the tussle.

“Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a murder case in which a learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged 16 on October 29 2021 at Mawala, Ngwaladi area. “The suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife, which she was given by her cousin (14).”

This comes at a time when the police have continued to express concern over the rising cases of murder, particularly those involving minors.