A female learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged 16
Police are investigating a case of suspected murder, in which a 15-year-old secondary school girl died during a fight over a boyfriend.
The deceased was fighting with another learner, aged 16, on Friday last week in Nkayi.
According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Monday, the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife during the tussle.
“Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a murder case in which a learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged 16 on October 29 2021 at Mawala, Ngwaladi area.
“The suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife, which she was given by her cousin (14).”
This comes at a time when the police have continued to express concern over the rising cases of murder, particularly those involving minors.