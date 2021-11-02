President Emmerson Mnangagwa is currently addressing the COP26 Summit on climate change.

In his address, President Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe has set an ambitious objective of reducing carbon emissions by 40% per capita by 2030.

Adds that the removal of sanctions which have been imposed on the country will go a long way in helping to enable the achievement of this target.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has held bilateral talks with a number of leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

He also took the opportunity to sell his anti sanctions mantra.

Details later…

Zwnews