Beitbridge man loses ZAR 1.2m, US$3500 to robbers

Zimbabwe Republic Police in Beitbridge are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 09 October 2021 at Medium Density suburb, Beitbridge.

Four unidentified suspects attacked the complainant (55) at his home before stealing ZAR 1 200 000, US$3500, two cellphones and four wrist watches, among other valuables.

The police is since calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police is on record urging members of the public not keep large sums of money with them on person or at home.

