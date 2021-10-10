Agro-firm CFI Holdings is expected to start trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) again on Monday.

This comes after the lifting of its suspension from the local bourse.

The ZSE suspended CFI in 2018 over non-compliance with a number of listing requirements.

These include the free-float threshold, appointment of a substantive board chair, chief executive, financial director and independent non-executive directors.

As a result of the suspension, the company has not been able to access capital from the main bourse worth over $745,17 billion.

Apparently, the company recently announced that it was taking measures to resolve the matter and get re-admmitted onto the bourse again.

“The company continues to make efforts to engage the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to resolve the outstanding issues pertaining to the suspension of trading of its shares on the stock exchange,” CFI chairperson Itai Pasi said in a statement attached to its financial results for the half year ended March 31, 2021.