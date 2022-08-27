Some 148 Malawians have been nabbed for entering Zimbabwe without travel documents and they were each sentenced to between four and six months in prison while awaiting deportation by Chivhu and Mvuma magistrates respectively.

Sixty-five of the travellers were nabbed by Chivhu Police while 83 were arrested in Mvuma.

Chivhu Magistrate Henry Sande sentenced the group of 65 to four months imprisonment wholly suspended pending deportation.

On Monday, Police officers manning a road block at 141 kilometer peg along Harare-Masvingo Road nabbed 65 Malawians travelling by two buses; Boundary with registration number AFQ 5485 and Sarge with registration number JF24GLGP.

Police discovered that there were 55 passengers in the Sarge bus and 11 passengers in the other bus who were travelling with no valid documents permitting them to enter or remain in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile at Mvuma Magistrates Court 83 Malawians were nabbed at 188 kilometer peg along Chivhu –Masvingo road for a similar offence. The group was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment wholly suspended pending deportation.