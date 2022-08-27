The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 111km peg along Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road on 26/08/22 at around 0940 hours.

A motorist who was driving a DAF bus with 40 passengers on board went off the road and hit a tree.

Four people, including the driver, died on the spot, while 18 others were injured.

The names of victims will be released in due course.

In other news, on 26/08/22, police in Beitbridge arrested John Munda (25) for unlawful possession of dagga.

The suspect was intercepted at the Old Limpopo Bridge while carrying coated plastics containing 30 packets of dagga sealed with selotape.

Zwnews