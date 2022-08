The ruling party, Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) has won the Gokwe Kambuyuni by-elections.

ZANU-PF candidate Spencer Tshuma got 10 880, while Costin Muguti from Citizens Coalition for Change got 4 915 votes.

Meanwhile, the road to the voting was marred with violence.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa had to abandon a rally after alleged ZANU-PF cadres attacked his convoy.

They disrupted the rally to the extent that Chamisa had to abandon it altogether.

Zwnews