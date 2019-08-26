14 member bridal team in road accident

BULAWAYO: A 14-member bridal team was reportedly involved in a road accident after the driver of a kombi they were boarding lost control of the vehicle.

The accident was confirmed by Bulawayo acting chief fire officer Mr Linos Phiri who revealed that the team was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital, Bulawayo for treatment.

Reports suggest that some of the members of the bridal team were hanging out of the vehicle when the accident occurred.

This resulted in some sustaining severe injuries as they landed on their heads.