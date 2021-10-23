The Department of Immigration in Lusaka, Zambia has arrested 154 suspected illegal immigrants of different nationalities in a clean-up operation.

Meanwhile, 12 Zimbabweans are among those arrested in the blitz, which began in the late hours of Friday, 22nd October, 2021 into the afternoon of Saturday, 23rd October, 2021 was led by the Department of Immigration, with other security wings providing re-enforcement.

The areas covered included the Great-North Road, Kafue Road, Lusaka South, Nampundwe, and East Park. Other areas were Chazanga, Industrial Area and Kamwala.

Apparently, the following is the rest of the statement from the department of immigration:

Most of those apprehended during the operation were unable to produce proof of legal immigration status at the time of the raids.

Meanwhile, an American couple was apprehended after cannabis was discovered in their Ibex Residence.

After the initial screening exercise fifty-six (56) were released unconditionally upon production of proof of legal immigration status, two (02) persons an Indian and a Cambodian were mandated to report to Immigration Headquarters for further investigations and formalities, and two (02) Americans have been handed over to Officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), who were part of the operation.

Meanwhile, ninety four (94) have been detained pending further immigration formalities and possible prosecution.

Those detained are thirty-seven (37) Burundians, twenty-five (25) Tanzanians, twelve (12) Zimbabweans, eight (08) Congolese, and four (04) Somalis. Others are three (03) Chinese, three (03) Malawian, one (01) British and one (01) Ugandan.

The Department wishes to thank members of the public for their cooperation during the operation.

We would also like to encourage members of the public, more especially immigrants and visitors, to always have in their possession their immigration permits and other necessary documents of national identity to avoid being inconvenienced during such clean-up operations.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER DEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION ZAMBIA