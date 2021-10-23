Barely two weeks after a Redcliff businessman ran amok, killing seven people from four different families in one bloody Saturday morning, a dark cloud has, once again, gripped the dormitory town after a prominent ‘ghetto yute’ Chikomborero Dzapasi was killed following a dispute with a family’s cattle herder near Torwood suburb.

When our newscrew arrived at the Dzapasi residence Saturday evening, a sombre atmosphere had gripped the neighbourhood with scores of youthful citizens from Rutendo suburb and other surrounding environs belting out funeral songs in honour of their hero, who is widely known as Chicco.

Although grieving family members could not be immediately reached for comment during the time of publishing, reports indicate that Chicco died at Kwekwe General Hospital after succumbing to the injuries sustained from the attack.

His death comes at a time when the small Midlands town has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons with gory incidences rocking the former steel producing community.

Last week, church leaders from different denominations gathered at a chapel in Rutendo suburb seeking divine intervention in the pursuit of bringing the bloodbath to an end.

“Our area has become a target of the devil and we need to pray for it, ” Pastor Pardon Chingovo who led the clerics in the vigil told our reporters in Redcliff last week.

more details to follow…

Zwnews