The recent incessant rains received across the Mat North province have brought some setbacks in the agricultural sector after damaging crops which had been planted.

This recently saw a Pfumvudza/ Intwasa plot which had already been planted, being swept away in Tshongokwe,Lupane.

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe which is the Designated Authority on Meteorology, Climate and Seismology, rains expected to persist in some areas, with flash flooding still a potential threat.

The Met Department has predicted normal to above normal rainfall this season, while flash flooding, violent storms, tropical cyclones, floods in low-lying areas and storms at the onset of the season cannot be ruled out.

-Zwnews

See weather forecast for tomorrow below;

Like 224 Dislike 28

107992

0

0

cookie-check

Heavy rains sweep away Pfumvudza plot in Lupane

no