Zimbabwe Sungura kingpin and goodwill ambassador, Alick Macheso, has been mixed up in an alleged scandal after a bedroom video was leaked online. Many people have said that the video is not very clear “if it’s actually him or just a more energetic lookalike, youngish man with a smaller frame.

The confusion got worse after his manager allegedly did not deny that it is him doing bedroom gymnastics but instead questioned “how do you know the woman is under age.”

H-Metro report as it is ndiye here Macheso aripa s*x tape riri kutenderera kunge cyclone kudaro because manager wake haana kuramba kuti ndiye Macheso only kuti maziva sei kuti mwana wechikoro uye under age? If this true Macheso anyadzisa full stop

Meanwhile, internet trolls and social media activists have tried to get Macheso camp to talk by alleging that the woman in the video is actually under 18.

Seeing the trick, Macheso’s team was in no mood to discuss the video. In a heated exchange with a Zim eye reporter and an alleged RedCross employee, the Sungura side stood firm and refused to be bullied, see below:

MACHESO’S MANAGER ANGRILY ASKS: IS THIS YOUR CHILD? WHERE DID YOU GET THE AGE? @ZrcsRed ambassador, AlicMacheso says video of him bedding a minor “is a photoshop,” manager says in an interview with investigators. Asked:but that is a child is having s*x with, manager says,”I don’t know how you managed to verify the age from the video, but we cannot answer.. Macheso’s manager angrily responds: “is this your child? Where did you get the age?,” he asks, after a 6 hour long wait, having promised Macheso would come for an interview by 2.30pm on Tuesday 10th Nov | FULL INTERVIEW ON

What people are saying online:

Guys even if its him, akuna ndaba.majority men have directly or indirectly paid a whore for s*x.and women should be thanking him for supporting another woman,that 20 bond means a lot,maybe she bought a packet of matemba for the kids at home.

You be the judge of this video is this Macheso or not?

