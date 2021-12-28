A 10-month-old infant was shot and killed by armed robbers who had pounced on a Macheke family in Mashonaland East Province earlier today.

It is alleged that seven suspects armed with guns pounced on a Macheke family at around 1am and while attempting to rob the family, a scuffle started leading to the robbers shooting the 10-month-old baby and the mother.

It is reported that the robbers then vanished from the scene.

However, a team from the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) tracked the suspects. After intercepting them, a serious shoot out occurred and the suspects abandoned their getaway vehicle and escaped on foot.

One of the suspects is believed to have been injured and was tracked down by police dog section who then managed to apprehend him.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery incident.

“Yes, we confirm that there was a robbery incident in Macheke. We will release more details later,” he said.

herald