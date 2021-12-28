Heavy rains have left a trail of destruction in Gwanda district, the Ministry of Information has said.

Many households in Matekenya Village had homes destroyed, livestocks were struck by lightning and trees were uprooted.

According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana said the Civil Protection Unit is currently on the ground mobilising resources for the affected families.

Meanwhile, natural hazards have been wrecking havoc in the country and world over.

It is believed that climate change has something to do with these natural catastrophies.

Zwnews