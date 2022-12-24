South African Kwaito musician Mampintsha who suffered a stroke last week has died.

Mampintsha was part of the musical group Big Nuzand.

The 40-year-old star died on Saturday morning.

Mampinstha, who was the husband of Babes Wodumo.

Mampintsha recently suffered a stroke just after a performance, his record label said. Mampintsha’s label, Afrotainment, owned by producer and artist DJ Tira, said this in a statement published on the Big Nuz social media pages.

The statement read:

This statement serves as a notification to the Public, Media, Promoters, and Big Nuz fans about businessman and artist Mandla Maphumulo.

The star, as he is affectionately known as Mampintsha, from multi-award-winning group Big Nuz, suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz. He is currently in hospital receiving medical attention and is under doctors’ observation.

The family asks that the public and media respect their privacy during this difficult time.

We ask that you keep him in your prayers. Afrotainment wishes him a speedy recovery, and we cannot wait for him to rock the stages again.

