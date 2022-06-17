Three people were yesterday arrested on allegations of smuggling 85 mobile phones and 69 laptops, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

According to the police, the suspects were using a Lexus vehicle with foreign number plates.

“On 16/06/22, Police in Plumtree arrested three people in connection with bribery at a roadblock at the 98km peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road,” said the ZRP in a tweet.

The police also added that one of the suspects offered the police a bribe of 650 Botswana Pula.

Added the police:

“The suspects were travelling in a Lexus motor vehicle with foreign number plates and were arrested for smuggling 85 cellphones as well as 69 laptops. One of the suspects offered the police BWP650 bribe so that they could evade arrest”.

In a related incident, police in Bulawayo also arrested a conductor, Kenroad Moyo (27) for bribery after he offered the police ZAR 100 cash so that the driver of an Iveco vehicle he was travelling in would not be arrested for offloading passengers at an undesignated point along 12th Avenue.

