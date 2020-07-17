A 51 year old Katanga man was reported to have strangled his wife to death over infidelity in Norton on Tuesday.

Appross Mushunje is alleged to have used his knee to press down his wife Spileli Ottilia Magwada’s throat in their matrimonial bed room before he fled and later posted a voice note threatening to commit suicide over the heinous act.

Magwada’s body was found lying on the floor by her son after his calls Were not responded to.

She was 39.

The voice note posted by Mushunje accused Magwada to have admitted to him that she was in an illicit affair with one John Maponde a motorist who drives a silver Mercedes Benz.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Mushunje.

“Circumstances were that the couple had a long outstanding dispute and on the day before the incident they engaged their relative Benjamin Chirenje who travelled from Mhangura to settle the dispute.

“Chirenje left the house at around 9am yesterday satisfied that the two had taken his advice.

“He was led to a bus stop by Mushunje and a nephew and the accused person was reported to have asked to be excused to return home claiming that he had left a parcel he wanted to collect from his house.

“Chirenje and the nephew decided to return back after Mushunje took long to return and upon reaching home they met him by the gate and said they will never see him again.

“One of the children they left outside the house told the two that Magwada was dead.

“Police are hunting the accused person and appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Mushunje,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Magwada family spokesperson Honest Ngwendere said Mushunje was answering calls and threatening to kill their family members including the children.

“We are living in fear and we do not know what might happen tonight since Mushunje is threatening to kill the whole family including his three children,” said Ngwendere.

“His threats show that he is alive and hiding somewhere and we are appealing for protection during the funeral.

“The deceased had been receiving death threats from Mushunje from time to time leading her to take their two young children to a safe house.

“He strangled our relative to death that no neighbour heard her cries or even the child who was outside the room and that shows a spirit of a murderer.

“We are now waiting for a postmortem to be carried and if everything goes well we are expecting to take the body to Kutama village in Zvimba for burial,” said Ngwendere.

Mushunje, a ticket checker attached to Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) was married to the deceased Magwada a hair dresser for the past 22 years and blessed with three children.