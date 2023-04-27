Dynamos Football Club popularly known as the Glamour Boys has inked a deal with state run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company which will see it providing transport to the club’s supporters.

The club announced the development in a press statement issued yesterday. Part of the statement reads:

“Dynamos Football Club and Zupco have put together a special travel package for the fans for the 2023 season.

“The special travel package which is set to be officially unveiled next week, will have its trial run this Sunday when Dynamos Football Club and Caps United Football Club meet in the super Harare Derby part 1 at the National Sports Stadium,” the club said.

“The fan package is part of the 60th anniversary celebrations which should afford the fans ease of transport to home and away games of the most decorated club, throughout the 2023 season.

“The package will see the fans getting onto special shuttle busses from designated pick-up points around Harare, Norton, Chitungwiza and Domboshava which shuttle buses will take the fans to and from the National Sports Stadium and or Rufaro Stadium once the ceremonial home of Zimbabwean football is ready to host football matches.

The return trip will cost US$2 and fans will pay the special fare in advance through their chapters. Packages for trips outside of Harare will be announced soon.

“The fans are, however, encouraged to regularise their membership with their fan chapters and will always be bound by the general code of conduct of the fan chapters during the trips.

“The trial run for the travel package will see two buses deployed to Chitungwiza with a bus made available for Epworth. Pick-up points and times for the two fan chapters will be communicated through the respective fan chapters.

“More buses will be deployed soon after the Harare derby to ferry the fans back to selected destinations in Harare. Finer details will be communicated through the national fan chapters’ leadership,” the club added.