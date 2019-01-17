AK47 Terrorist who shot people is Govt security service employee on duty

Mnangagwa government’s claim that they are seeking help from the public to identify a gun-wielding “ terrorist” have been laid bare after the man was revealed to be part of the security services. According to News Day the government actually deployed soldiers in civilian clothes to crush #ShutdownZimbabwe protests which were precipitated by a 150 percent hike in fuel prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The man who was clad in a black was wielding an AK-47 assault rifle, which he was filmed firing along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway near Kuwadzana Extension. The man was moving around in a Nissan NP300 registration ABV2127 together with other uniformed police officers. There is a photograph of the man standing next to a police truck which was full of uniformed officers, brandishing his weapon.

Speaking about the shooter, Minister Mutsvangwa said he is “a dangerous terrorist” who deserves to be locked behind bars.

There is a video of the security man shooting at what appeared to be human targets in a built up residential area. A voice believed to be of the clip recorder can be heard saying he(AK47 shooter) “was aiming at people”.

However, when confronted with photographs of the armed “civilian” in the company of police officers police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba refused to comment and told reporters,

“I am just a spokesperson and I need to engage the police officers on the ground to verify your claims. Can you bring the pictures here so that I could comment on them after consulting all stakeholders?”