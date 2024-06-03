African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula confirmed yesterday that Former President Jacob Zuma will be expelled from the party.

Zuma is the Umkonto Wesizwe leader, but maintains that he remains ANC card carrying member.

His new party MK caused upset to the ruling party by splitting its vote in the just ended polls.

On coalition, Mbalula said those who come to them with the demand that Ramaphosa must step down as the President of ANC, must be assured that it is not going to happen.

Zwnews