Former president Jacob Zuma will not be voting for the ANC in the upcoming election — and will also not be campaigning for the party.

The former ANC president, who has been a member of the party for 64 years, said his conscience could no longer allow him to vote for “the current ANC”.

He made the announcement in Soweto on Saturday.

“In 2024 I will vote for Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party — it has already been registered with the IEC, with my knowledge and blessings.

“I have decided that I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of [president Cyril] Ramaphosa. It is not the ANC I joined, it will be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow that,” he said.