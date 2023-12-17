In a tragic road traffic accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near the National Museum of African Liberation in Harare, at least six people lost their lives while 10 others sustained injuries on December 15, 2023. The collision involved two commuter omnibuses and a bus. According to the police statement, a Toyota Hiace kombi with 15 passengers collided with a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying three passengers, heading towards Harare CBD. Subsequently, the Toyota Hiace kombi collided with a DAF bus carrying three passengers, also traveling towards Harare CBD. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for postmortem, and the injured are receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Witnesses, including Justice Mhishi Official, attributed the crash to the yellow commuter omnibus’s driver. Tragically, one witness recounted the heart-wrenching moment when a woman lost two children in front of their eyes.