The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has signed a marketing agreement with global aviation giant Emirates to promote traffic into Zimbabwe and boost inbound tourist arrivals, utilising the strength of the airline’s vast network.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Badr Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice-President Commercial Operations for Africa, and Winnie Munchanyuka, ZTA chief executive, in Dubai today.

Present at the signing ceremony were Lovemore Mazemo, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and Farai Chimba, President of the Hotel Association of Zimbabwe and General Manager, Victoria Falls Hotel.

Under the agreement, Emirates, along with the ZTA, will set in motion a range of joint marketing activities which include tourism promotions and familiarisation trips for trade and media, among other activities.

The parties will also explore opportunities for joint advertising campaigns in key markets.

Abbas said: “The MoU signed today reflects Emirates’ confidence in the potential and attractiveness of Zimbabwe as an emerging destination that awaits exploration.

“Home to one of the natural Seven Wonders of the World, breath-taking landscapes and glorious historical sites.”

Emirates says it looks forward to supporting the ZTA in attracting more tourists to the country and showcase its uniqueness and vast array of distinctive experiences.

“We aim to play a considerable role in raising the profile of Zimbabwe through our strong global network.”

Commenting on the massive deal

Chakanyuka said: “Zimbabwe is confident that once we implement the agreement, it will create a platform for a progressive increase of arrivals into the country.

“ZTA and Emirates will broaden engagement and awareness with smart initiatives.

“We are excited to see Emirates’ commitment to strengthening their realtions with destination Zimbabwe and are confident that this will bring forth tangible results.”

