The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 01/05/23 at the 197 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road in which one person died whilst 16 others were injured.

As stated by police, a CAG bus with 64 passengers on board hit the rear right corner of a trailer of a Freightliner Articulated motor truck, which had no passengers on board.

Subsequently, the bus swerved to the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in it having a head-on-collision with an Abnormal Load truck which was carrying an excavator.

The bus rammed onto an excavator, hit a Toyota Revo Hilux vehicle which had no passengers on board before overturning once and landing on its right side.

The body of the victim was taken to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst twelve of the sixteen injured victims are admitted at the same hospital.

ZRP says the other four injured victims are admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Zwnews