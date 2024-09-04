The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released figures on how shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday.

ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

According to the latest data, below is how stocks were traded:

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

EHZL.zw 59.0001 +13.72%▲

OKZ.zw 99.9889 +11.96%▲

WILD.zw 4.1895 +4.74%▲

SACL.zw 1.0233 +2.33%▲

MEIK.zw 598.0000 +1.07%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

PROL.zw 4.6000 -54.23%▼

CBZ.zw 146.1000 -14.98%▼

SEED.zw 27.0500 -3.39%▼

SACL.zw 5.0200 -1.78%▼

NMB.zw 1000.0000 -0.43%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 196.86 +0.48%▲

Top 10 201.84 +0.43%▲

Top 15 200.72 +0.68%▲

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 171.35 -0.28%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 2.3000 0.00% 986,038.00

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,982,616.00

MIZ.zw 1.5500 0.00% 7,663,470.00

MCMS.zw 57.0000 +14.00%▲ 68,679,971.00

OMTT.zw 14.8092 +5.78%▲ 24,515,795.00