The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it will be “out in full force” beginning today to enforce Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi says no violators of the law are to be allowed to get away with it.

He adds that his officers are going to impound cars belonging to those who violate the 6pm-6am curfew.

Yesterday, more than 2 300 individuals were fined for contravening the law.

-Zwnews

Statement below: