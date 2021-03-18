The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) warns members of the public against complacency on security matters and trusting strangers.

The warning follows a robbery case in Chinhoyi on 16th March 2021 at about 0700 hours, where a woman was robbed of US$2 030, Toyota Camry vehicle (AEN 1228) and a Tecno cell-phone by unknown four men in a Toyota Fortuner vehicle (ABV 6204) at a local Service Station.

According information from ZRP, the victim attempted to send a parcel with the driver and was told to enter the vehicle before three suspects who were seated in the vehicle, brandished an unidentified pistol and robbed her.

Meanwhile, the police have launched investigations on alleged unlawful entry at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission offices.

