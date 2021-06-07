Zimbabwe Republic Police have resumed Covid 19 patrols and arrests following the announcement of one more case in the province last week.

Big trucks including “Pumas” are now driving around picking up people for loitering during curfew hours or being found without masks.

Meanwhile, on 4 June 2021 a Police crack team enforcing compliance of Covid-19 regulations as well as monitoring beer outlets in Chemagamba, Chinhoyi arrested a beer night club owner, Kombo Museneka (54) for operating without a liquor licence and violating Covid-19 regulations.

According to ZRP the police team found approximately 50 patrons drinking beer inside and outside the night club and ordered the beer outlet to be closed.

This did not go well with some of the patrons who charged towards the Police and the Police threw a tear smoke canister to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, ZRP says investigations are going on.

-Zwnews