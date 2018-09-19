ZRP Police pounce on US doallar-bond note money changers

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya

As President Emmerson Mnangagwa gets on the drive to restore economic sanity in the second republic, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in conjunction with Gweru City Council have begun an operation to arrest and clear all vendors including illegal money changers in the city.

Acting Provincial Community Relations Liaison Officer Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende has confirmed the move but noted that the police are only assisting Gweru Municipal police to clear all illegal vendors from the City’s CBD.

“The ZRP are assisting Gweru City Council to evict all illegal vendors including money changers from the city,” she said