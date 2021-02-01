The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who was the commander in charge of the 2018 general elections, on unspecified corruption allegations.

Zacc spokesman John Makamure confirmed the arrest.

Makodza who holds the rank of Commissioner has been charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest saying he is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

It is alleged that Makodza imposed his girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza, as a private investor to work jointly with a farm in Marondera belonging to ZRP in several horticultural projects for his personal benefit.

It is alleged that Makodza has a child with Chapfudza.

“The accused person is currently helping us with investigations and will appear in court tomorrow,” said Comm Makamure.

agencies