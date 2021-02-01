Dr David Katzenstein, a leading Zim-based US researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities & medical research institutions has died.

He succumbed to Covid19 on recently at the age of 69.

Dr Katzenstein was a Prof of Medicine in the infectious diseases division for Stanford University but, largely worked in Zimbabwe where he made enormous contributions to the understanding of HIV virology, antiretroviral therapy & drug resistance in the country & across Sub-Saharan Africa.

-Zwnews