Dr David Katzenstein, a leading Zim-based US researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities & medical research institutions has died.
He succumbed to Covid19 on recently at the age of 69.
Dr Katzenstein was a Prof of Medicine in the infectious diseases division for Stanford University but, largely worked in Zimbabwe where he made enormous contributions to the understanding of HIV virology, antiretroviral therapy & drug resistance in the country & across Sub-Saharan Africa.
-Zwnews