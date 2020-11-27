2 ZRP officers were beaten by mob after causing a speeding Kombi to hit and kill a woman woman who was minding her own business. There is news circulating on social media of two police officers who were treated to mob justice after Kombi ran over a woman whilst fleeing away from them.

News on the street is that the Kombi driver was trying to run away from the police when he mistakenly hit the woman and killed her on the spot. When the mob saw what had happened they quickly caught some of the officers who were chasing after the Kombi before some of them managed to escape.

According to mbare times two officers were caught, beaten and forced to sit beside the corpse of the woman.

